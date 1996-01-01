A gene family has been identified that has undergone extensive duplication in humans but is present in only one or a few copies in other primates or other mammals. What experimental approaches could be used to determine the function of this gene and its significance in human evolution?
A
Reduce the number of copies of this gene in a human subject.
B
Determine the timing and location of expression of these genes during embryonic development in fruit flies.
C
Introduce these genes into yeast and study the phenotype of the resulting cells.
D
All of the listed responses are correct.
E
Create knockout mice to determine their phenotype.