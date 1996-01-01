Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A gene family has been identified that has undergone extensive duplication in humans but is present in only one or a few copies in other primates or other mammals. What experimental approaches could be used to determine the function of this gene and its significance in human evolution?

