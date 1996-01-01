A blackcap warbler from a captive migratory population is mated with another blackcap warbler from a captive nonmigratory population. The lab-reared offspring exhibit a modest amount of migratory restlessness. This behavior, which is intermediate between that of the two parents, could be interpreted as evidence for which of the following statements?
A
Migratory behavior is determined exclusively by environmental factors.
B
Birds must learn how to migrate.
C
Migratory behavior cannot evolve by natural selection.
D
None of the listed responses is correct.
E
The differences in migratory behavior among populations are influenced by genetic differences among the populations.