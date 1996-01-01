The media report numerous claims and counterclaims about the benefits and dangers of certain foods, dietary supplements, and diets. Have you modified your eating habits on the basis of nutritional information disseminated by the media? Why or why not? How should we evaluate whether such nutritional claims are valid?
