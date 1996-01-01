General Biology
Back
40. Circulatory System
Heart Physiology
Problem
Blood leaves the inferior vena cava and flows directly into the __________.
A
left atrium
B
lungs
C
pulmonary artery
D
superior vena cava
E
right atrium
