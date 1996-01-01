If an allele is recessive and lethal in homozygotes before they reproduce,
a. the allele will be removed from the population by natural selection in approximately 1,000 years.
b. the allele will likely remain in the population at a low frequency because it cannot be selected against in heterozygotes.
c. the fitness of the homozygous recessive genotype is 0.
d. both b and c are correct.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Inbreeding and Sexual Selection with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter