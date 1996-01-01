Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
If nucleotides from the DNA of a human were quantified and 30 percent of them contained the base adenine, what percentage of them would contain the base guanine? a. 20 percent b. 30 percent c. 40 percent d. 70 percent

