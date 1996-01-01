General Biology
Back
15. Gene Expression
Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing
Problem
A mRNA poly-A tail:
A
Prevents translation.
B
Prevents transcription.
C
Marks the RNA for degradation.
D
Protects the mRNA from degradation.
