What has metagenomic analysis allowed researchers to do for the first time?
a. sample organisms from an environment and grow them under defined conditions in the lab
b. isolate organisms from an environment and sequence their entire genome
c. study organisms that cannot be cultured (grown in the lab)
d. identify important morphological differences among species
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Binary Fission, Transformation, and Transduction with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter