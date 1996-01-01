Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology26. ProkaryotesProkaryote Reproduction and Gene Exchange
Problem 5b
Textbook Question

What has metagenomic analysis allowed researchers to do for the first time? a. sample organisms from an environment and grow them under defined conditions in the lab b. isolate organisms from an environment and sequence their entire genome c. study organisms that cannot be cultured (grown in the lab) d. identify important morphological differences among species

