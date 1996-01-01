Bacteria are able to divide on a faster schedule than eukaryotic cells. Some bacteria can divide every 20 minutes, while the minimum time required by eukaryotic cells in a rapidly developing embryo is about once per hour, and most cells divide much less often than that. State at least two testable hypotheses explaining why bacteria can divide at a faster rate than eukaryotic cells.
