General Biology26. ProkaryotesProkaryote Reproduction and Gene Exchange
Problem 19
Bacteria are able to divide on a faster schedule than eukaryotic cells. Some bacteria can divide every 20 minutes, while the minimum time required by eukaryotic cells in a rapidly developing embryo is about once per hour, and most cells divide much less often than that. State at least two testable hypotheses explaining why bacteria can divide at a faster rate than eukaryotic cells.

