False Positives/Negatives

in this video, we're going to talk about false positives and false negatives. And so what you guys should know is that a very well designed experiment is going to contain control groups. Now, in our next lesson, video will talk a lot more about these control groups. But for now, what you should know is that the control groups that scientists use in a well designed experiment are specifically supposed to prevent false positives and false negatives. So what are these false positives and false negatives? Well, ah, false positive is defined as an outcome that falsely indicates the presence of a result. So, for example, if someone were to take a pregnancy test and that pregnancy test were to say that they are pregnant when in reality they actually are not pregnant, that would be a false positive. Now, on the other hand, ah, false negative would be the opposite. This is going to be an outcome that falsely indicates the absence of a result. So, for example, if the pregnancy tests were to say that you're not pregnant when in reality you actually are pregnant, that would be a false negative and so really false positives and false negatives are bad, and scientists do not want tohave false negatives and false positives in their experiments. And so, in order to avoid or prevent false positives and negatives, scientists use control groups. And once again, we'll talk more about these control groups in our next lesson video, So I'll see you guys there.

