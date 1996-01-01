General Biology
37. Plant Sensation and Response
Phototropism
Problem
A conformational change in a substance called phytochrome __________.
A
causes a plant to bend toward light
B
triggers fruit drop
C
is responsible for gravitropism
D
causes changes in a plant in response to stresses such as water shortage
E
leads to de-etiolation
