Citric Acid Cycle (Krebs Cycle) The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, is a series of chemical reactions used by all aerobic organisms to generate energy. It plays a crucial role in cellular respiration by oxidizing acetyl-CoA to produce ATP, NADH, and FADH2, which are essential for energy production in cells. Recommended video: Guided course 01:37 01:37 Krebs Cycle

Mitochondria Structure Mitochondria are double-membraned organelles found in eukaryotic cells, often referred to as the 'powerhouses' of the cell. They consist of an outer membrane, an inner membrane, and an internal space called the matrix, where the citric acid cycle occurs. Understanding the structure of mitochondria is essential for grasping where specific metabolic processes take place. Recommended video: Guided course 04:29 04:29 Mitochondria Structure