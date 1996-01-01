General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
8. Respiration
Krebs Cycle
Problem
Where do the reactions of the citric acid cycle occur in eukaryotic cells?
A
The cytosol
B
The cristae of the mitochondrion
C
The intermembrane space of the mitochondrion
D
Across the inner membrane of the mitochondrion
E
The matrix of the mitochondrion
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Cellular Respiration - Link Reaction and Krebs - Post 16 Biology (A Level, Pre-U, IB, AP Bio)
by Mr Exham Biology
16 views
Hide transcripts
Krebs! (Mr. W's Krebs Cycle Song)
by sciencemusicvideos
33 views
Hide transcripts
Cellular Respiration 3 - TCA Cycle (Krebs Cycle)
by Handwritten Tutorials
22 views
Hide transcripts
Krebs Cycle
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
194 views
Hide transcripts
Phases of The Krebs Cycle
by Jason Amores Sumpter
2
2
194 views
Hide transcripts
Krebs Cycle Example 1
by Jason Amores Sumpter
90 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.