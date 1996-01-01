General Biology
Back
12. Meiosis
Genes & Alleles
Problem
What is a locus?
A
A structure that appears during prophase I and consists of two paired genes
B
The precise DNA sequence of a gene
C
A type of spore made only by fungi
D
A cell with two chromosome sets
E
The precise location of a gene on a chromosome
