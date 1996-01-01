SCIENTIFIC THINKING Jane Goodall’s work revealed that in areas of abundant food, chimpanzees may live in groups of several dozen individuals. State a hypothesis about the chimpanzee mating system that could be tested by observing one of these groups. What data would you collect to test your hypothesis? How would you interpret the results? (Note: A sexually mature female chimpanzee undergoes a hormonal cycle about 36 days long that is reflected in easily observed changes in the appearance of her genital area. Females are most sexually receptive, and males are most attracted to them, for about a week during the middle of the cycle.)
