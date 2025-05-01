- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency: Videos & Practice Problems
Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency Practice Problems
Given that primary producers absorb 2% of solar energy, with 50% used for cellular respiration, what is the net primary productivity (NPP) if the total solar energy is 1,000,000 kcal?
Which of the following is a reason for energy loss as it moves through trophic levels?
What is the primary difference between Gross Consumer Productivity (GCP) and Net Consumer Productivity (NCP)?
If a consumer ingests 500 kcal and stores 50 kcal in tissues, what is the net production efficiency (NPE)?
What does a trophic efficiency of 10% imply about energy transfer between trophic levels?
How can a financial analogy be used to illustrate the concept of trophic efficiency in an ecosystem?
Why is cellular respiration a significant factor in reducing the energy available at each trophic level?
If primary producers capture 1% of solar energy, what limits their ability to absorb more?
In an ecosystem where the GPP is 30,000 kcal and 45% is used for respiration, what is the NPP?
If an organism consumes 1000 kcal and assimilates 200 kcal into biomass, while losing 300 kcal through respiration, what is the NPE?
Assess the statement: 'Reducing waste production in organisms can significantly increase energy availability at higher trophic levels.'
Using a financial analogy, if a trophic level retains 10% of its energy, what would be an equivalent financial scenario?
If the net productivity of a primary producer is 1000 kcal and the next trophic level has a net productivity of 100 kcal, what is the trophic efficiency?