14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Divisions
ANS Divisions
14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Divisions
06:38
The Autonomic Nervous System: Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions
by Professor Dave Explains
09:19
Sympathetic versus Parasympathetic Nervous System | Nervous System
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
PRACTICE
2
Textbook Question
Briefly explain why the following terms are sometimes used to refer to the autonomic nervous system: involuntary nervous system and emotional-visceral system.
Textbook Question
Describe the anatomical relationship of the white and gray rami communicantes to the spinal nerve, and indicate the kind of fibers found in each ramus type.
09:19
Sympathetic versus Parasympathetic Nervous System | Nervous System
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
06:38
The Autonomic Nervous System: Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions
by Professor Dave Explains
Multiple Choice
For which of the following activities is the sympathetic nervous system generally responsible?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is associated with the parasympathetic system?
Multiple Choice
The __________ division of the autonomic nervous system has its ganglia near the effector organs.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would NOT occur when the parasympathetic system is active?
Multiple Choice
The sympathetic division is anatomically more complex than the parasympathetic division.
Multiple Choice
The division of the autonomic nervous system that puts you into "fight-or-flight" mode is the __________.
Multiple Choice
The parasympathetic nervous system is often referred to as the 'rest and digest' system.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements regarding the autonomic nervous system is NOT correct?
Multiple Choice
What is the function of the somatic nervous system?
Textbook Question
The white rami communicantes contain what kind of fibers? a. preganglionic parasympathetic, b. postganglionic parasympathetic, c. preganglionic sympathetic, d. postganglionic sympathetic.
Textbook Question
Where are the cell bodies of visceral sensory neurons?
Textbook Question
Indicate the results of sympathetic activation of the following structures: sweat glands, eye pupils, adrenal medullae, heart, bronchioles of the lungs, liver, blood vessels of vigorously working skeletal muscles, blood vessels of digestive viscera, salivary glands.
Textbook Question
Describe the meaning and importance of sympathetic tone and parasympathetic tone.
