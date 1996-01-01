7. The Skeletal System
Bone of the Lower Limb
7. The Skeletal System
Bone of the Lower Limb
The structure of the upper limbs (the arms) and the lower limbs (the legs) follow a similar pattern. Which of the following statements comparing the limbs is not accurate?
80
Multiple Choice
How do the metatarsals contribute to the foot's ability to bear weight?
67
1
Multiple Choice
When standing normally, most of your weight is transmitted to the ground by the __________.
914
Textbook Question
The most lateral projection of the proximal epiphysis of the femur is the:
a. lesser trochanter
b. gluteal tuberosity
c.greater trochanter
d.femoral neck.
8
Textbook Question
Fill in the blanks: The bones of the leg are the medial_____and the lateral______. The sesamoid bone that articulates with the distal femur is the______.
8
Textbook Question
The heel bone is more properly known as the:
a. talus.
b. navicular
c. cuboid
d. calcaneus.
9
