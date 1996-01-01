2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
- Multiple ChoiceA selectively permeable membrane separates two solutions. Water is able to pass through this membrane; however, sucrose (a disaccharide) and glucose (a monosaccharide) cannot pass. The membrane separates a 0.2-molar sucrose solution from a 0.2-molar glucose solution. With time, how will the solutions change?1203
- Multiple ChoiceThe concentration of solutes in a red blood cell is about 2%, but red blood cells contain almost no sucrose or urea. Sucrose cannot pass through the membrane, but water and urea can. Osmosis would cause red blood cells to shrink the most when immersed in which of the following solutions?6041
- Textbook QuestionA cell is placed in a solution that is hypotonic to the cell. Which of the following best describes movement of water in this situation? a. Water will only flow into the cell. b. Water will only flow out of the cell. c. Water will flow into and out of the cell, but the overall net movement will be out of the cell. d. Water will flow into and out of the cell, but the overall net movement will be into the cell.136
- Textbook QuestionIf a solution surrounding a cell is hypertonic relative to the inside of the cell, how will water move? a. It will move into the cell via osmosis. b. It will move out of the cell via osmosis. c. It will not move, because equilibrium exists. d. It will evaporate from the cell surface more rapidly.150
- Textbook QuestionDRAW IT An artificial 'cell' consisting of an aqueous solution enclosed in a selectively permeable membrane is immersed in a beaker containing a different solution, the 'environment,' as shown in the accompanying diagram. The membrane is permeable to water and to the simple sugars glucose and fructose but impermeable to the disaccharide sucrose. a. Draw solid arrows to indicate the net movement of solutes into and/or out of the cell. b. Is the solution outside the cell isotonic, hypotonic, or hypertonic? c. Draw a dashed arrow to show the net osmosis, if any. d. Will the artificial cell become more flaccid, more turgid, or stay the same? e. Eventually, will the two solutions have the same or different solute concentrations?375
- Textbook QuestionIn an experiment, you create two groups of liposomes in a solution containing 0.1 M NaCl—one made from red blood cell membranes and the other from frog egg cell membranes. When the liposomes are placed in water, those with red blood cell membranes burst more rapidly than those made from egg membranes. What could explain these results? Select True or False for each of the following statements. a. T/F The red blood cell liposomes are more hypertonic relative to water than the frog egg liposomes. b. T/F The red blood cell liposomes are more hypotonic relative to water than the frog egg liposomes. c. T/F The red blood cell liposomes contain more aquaporins than the frog egg liposomes. d. T/F The frog egg liposomes contain ion channels, which are not present in the red blood cell liposomes.142
- Textbook QuestionExamine the experimental chamber in Figure 6.8a. Explain what would occur by osmosis if you added a 1-M solution of sodium chloride on the left side and an equal volume of a 1.5 M solution of potassium ions on the right. How might the addition of the CFTR protein to the lipid bilayer impact the direction of water movement?89