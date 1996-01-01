1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Organization of the Body: Abdominopelvic Cavity
You are preparing to operate on a patient to perform a bariatric procedure where a gastric ring is placed on the stomach. To perform this operation, what serous membrane do you need to cut through?
Multiple Choice
You are preparing to operate on a patient to perform a procedure on their kidneys. If you plan for your incision to cut through the posterior lumbar region, will you have to cut through the peritoneum? Select the answer that is most correct.
Multiple Choice
Appendicitis is the swelling of the appendix due to blockage and disease. Swelling from appendicitis can lead to death by sepsis if the appendix ruptures releasing bacteria. Given your knowledge of the peritoneal cavity, how could the infection from a burst appendix spread so rapidly?
