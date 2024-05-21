16. The Endocrine System
The Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
The following hormones are all produced by the pituitary gland. Which hormone is NOT released by the anterior pituitary?
What is the primary function of the hypothalamic-hypophyseal portal system in hormone transport?
Which of the following statements about the posterior pituitary is true?
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. The pancreas, thyroid gland, and parathyroid glands secrete neurohormones.c
Which of the following hormones is/are produced by the posterior pituitary?
a. Antidiuretic hormone
b. Oxytocin
c. Both a and b
d. Neither a nor b
Fill in the blanks: Hypothalamic releasing and inhibiting hormones are released into the_____system and affect secretion from the_____gland.
The thyroid gland consists of:
a. follicle cells that secrete calcitonin.
b. spherical thyroid follicles that contain iodine-containing colloid.
c. parafollicular cells that produce thyroid hormones.
d. spherical thyroid follicles that surround parathyroid hormone–secreting cells.
Which of the following is not an effect of thyroid hormones?
a. Regulation of the metabolic rate
b. Promotion of growth and development
c. Thermoregulation
d. Synergism with the parasympathetic nervous system
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. Thyroid hormones are produced by follicle cells.
Fill in the blanks: The outer part of the adrenal gland is the______, which secretes______. The inner part of the adrenal gland is the_____ , which secretes _______.
Describe the components of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenocortical axis, and explain how it regulates secretion from the adrenal gland.
Which of the following statements about the adrenal medulla is false?
a. Secretion from the adrenal medulla is triggered by ACTH and the sympathetic nervous system.
b. The adrenal medulla consists of glandular epithelial cells.
c. The adrenal medulla is a modified postsynaptic sympathetic ganglion.
d. The products of the adrenal medulla prolong the effects of the sympathetic response.
A patient has a brain tumor that necessitates removal of his pituitary gland. Will its removal affect production of ADH and oxytocin? Explain.