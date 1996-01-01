Which of the differences listed here could be found among molecules of the same monosaccharide? Select True or False for each statement. T/F There is a difference in the orientation of a hydroxyl group in the ring form. T/F There is a difference in the number of carbons. T/F There is a difference in the position of the carbonyl group in the linear form. T/F There is a difference in the overall shape of the molecule—one is a ring and the other is linear.