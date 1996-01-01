2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
- Textbook QuestionThe enzyme amylase can break glycosidic linkages between glucose monomers only if the monomers are in the α form. Which of the following could amylase break down? a. glycogen, starch, and amylopectin b. glycogen and cellulose c. cellulose and chitin d. starch, chitin, and cellulose1033
- Textbook QuestionCows can derive nutrients from cellulose because a. they produce enzymes that recognize the shape of the glucose-glucose bonds and hydrolyze them. b. they re-chew their cud to break down cellulose fibers. c. their digestive tract contains microorganisms that can hydrolyze the bonds of cellulose. d. they convert cellulose to starch and can digest starch.170
- Textbook QuestionWhat are the primary functions of carbohydrates in cells? a. cell identity, energy storage, raw material source for synthesis, and structure b. catalysis, energy storage, metabolism, and structure c. catalysis, digestion, energy storage, and information storage d. energy storage, information storage, polymerization, and raw material source for synthesis162
- Textbook QuestionWhich of the differences listed here could be found among molecules of the same monosaccharide? Select True or False for each statement. T/F There is a difference in the orientation of a hydroxyl group in the ring form. T/F There is a difference in the number of carbons. T/F There is a difference in the position of the carbonyl group in the linear form. T/F There is a difference in the overall shape of the molecule—one is a ring and the other is linear.119
- Textbook QuestionGalactosemia is a potentially fatal disease that occurs in humans who lack the enzyme that converts galactose to glucose. If you were a physician treating a person with this disease, which of the following would you have them exclude from their diet? a. maltose b. starch c. mannose d. lactose206