Enzymes
3. Energy & Cell Processes
VIDEOS 14
PRACTICE 18
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following are examples of the functions of enzymes?
a) A lactase enzyme breaking down lactose sugar in the small intestine.
b) A DNA polymerase enzyme synthesizing new strands of DNA.
c) A lipase enzyme breaking down fats (lipids) in the small intestine.
d) A helicase enzyme unraveling DNA so it can be replicated.
e) All of the above.13152
- Multiple Choice
Which characteristics are likely associated with an enzyme isolated from a human stomach where conditions are strongly acidic.
a) An enzyme that functions properly at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and at a neutral pH.
b) An enzyme that functions properly at 98 degrees Fahrenheit and at an acidic pH.
c) An enzyme that functions properly at 98 degrees Fahrenheit and at a neutral pH.
d) An enzyme that functions properly at 70 degrees Fahrenheit and at an acidic pH.9308
- Textbook QuestionHow does pH affect enzyme-catalyzed reactions? a. Protons serve as substrates for most reactions. b. Energy stored in protons is used to drive endergonic reactions. c. Proton concentration increases the kinetic energy of the reactants, enabling them to reach their transition state. d. The concentration of protons affects an enzyme's folded structure and reactivity.211
- Textbook QuestionEnzymes usually function best at an optimal pH and temperature. The following graph shows the effectiveness of two enzymes at various temperatures. (c) From what you know about enzyme structure, explain why the rate of the reaction catalyzed by enzyme A slows down at temperatures above 40°C (140°F).44
- Textbook QuestionEnzymes usually function best at an optimal pH and temperature. The following graph shows the effectiveness of two enzymes at various temperatures. (b) One of these enzymes is found in humans and the other in thermophilic (heat-loving) bacteria. Which enzyme would you predict comes from which organism?192