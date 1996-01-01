The following statements are about the control of chromatin condensation. Select True or False for each. T/F Reducing histone acetylase activity is likely to decrease gene transcription. T/F Mutations that reduce the number of positively charged amino acids on histones should promote open chromatin. T/F Chromatin remodeling complexes add chemical groups to histones. T/F Adding an inhibitor of DNA methylation is likely to reduce gene transcription.