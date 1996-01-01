3. Energy & Cell Processes
Chemical Reactions
Chemical Reactions
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Chemical Reactions
8 videos17 questions
VIDEOS 8
PRACTICE 17
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true for all exergonic reactions?
a) The products have more total energy than the reactants.
b) The reaction proceeds with a net loss of free energy.
c) The reaction goes only in a forward direction: all reactants will be converted to products.
d) A net input of energy from the surroundings is required for the reactions to proceed.219011
- Textbook QuestionWhich of the following correctly describe an exergonic reaction? Select True or False for each statement. T/F The products have lower Gibbs free energy than the reactants. T/F Activation energy is required for the reaction to proceed. T/F The products always have lower entropy than the reactants. T/F The reaction always occurs quickly.171
- Textbook QuestionWhich of the following statements correctly describes any chemical reaction that has reached equilibrium? (A)The concentrations of products and reactants are equal. (B)The reaction is now irreversible. (C)Both forward and reverse reactions have halted. (D)The rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal.67