Anatomy & Physiology
5. Integumentary System
Hair
Hair
Structure Of Hair Follicle - Hair Color - How Does Hair Growth Work
by Whats Up Dude
Hair, Hair follicle, and Nail Structure
by EasyAandP
Follicles that give rise to eyebrows remain active longer than follicles of the scalp.
Keratin is found in hair and nails.
Hirsutism is a condition that is characterized by __________.
Terminal hair is located in all of the following areas EXCEPT the __________.
An arrector pili muscle a. is associated with each sweat gland, b. can cause a hair to stand up straight, c. enables each hair to be stretched when wet, d. provides new cells for continued growth of its associated hair.
Is a bald man really hairless? Explain.
Describe the process of hair formation, and list several factors that may influence a. growth cycles and b. hair texture.
Tanya, a 30-year-old resident of a mental hospital, has an abnormal growth of hair on the dorsum of her right index finger. The orderly comments that she gnaws on that finger continuously. What do you think is the relationship between Tanya's gnawing activity and her hairy finger?
