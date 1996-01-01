3. Energy & Cell Processes
- Textbook QuestionAnalyze the following statements about DNA synthesis. Select True or False for each statement. T/F An RNA polymerase is essential for DNA synthesis. T/F Okazaki fragments would be unnecessary if DNA polymerase could synthesize DNA in both the 3'→5' and 5'→3' directions. T/F DNA ligase is used more frequently on the lagging strand than on the leading strand. T/F Toposiomerase is required to separate the two strands of DNA at the replication fork.227
- Textbook QuestionA biochemist isolates, purifies, and combines in a test tube a variety of molecules needed for DNA replication. When she adds some DNA to the mixture, replication occurs, but each DNA molecule consists of a normal strand paired with numerous segments of DNA a few hundred nucleotides long. What has she probably left out of the mixture? a. DNA polymerase b. DNA ligase c. Okazaki fragments d. primase888