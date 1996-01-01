Anatomy & Physiology
Before rubber was used in inflatable balls used in sports, people would inflate animal bladders to make the inner part of a ball. Which tissue type would make this possible?
When you look at another person, what do you see?
What is different about the epithelium found inside the mouth and the epithelium found on the face?
Which type of epithelial tissue has more than one cell shape in a single layer?
Which of the following functions is stratified squamous epithelial tissue best suited to?