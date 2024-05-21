19. The Blood Vessels
Capillaries
Which type of capillary is characterized by a discontinuous basement membrane, allowing for the easy passage of larger molecules and cells?
Which of the following areas of the body has the highest concentration of capillary beds?
Which of the following best describes the microcirculatory flow of blood (microcirculation)?
Which scenario results in constriction of arterioles & precapillary sphincters in mesenteric capillary beds?
Which structure regulates blood flow distribution in mesenteric capillary beds & diverts blood from one area to another based on local metabolic needs?
List three ways in which substances can cross the capillary wall.
Which of the following structures is the 'leakiest'?
a. Continuous capillary
b. Sinusoidal capillary
c. Precapillary sphincter
d. Fenestrated capillary