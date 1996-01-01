3. Energy & Cell Processes
3. Energy & Cell Processes
When chemical, transport, or mechanical work is done by an organism, what happens to the heat generated?
a) It is used to power yet more cellular work in the surroundings.
b) It is captured to store energy as more heat in the system.
c) It is used to generate ADP.
d) It is lost to the environment.14379
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true regarding how energy moves up the food chain?
a) All of the energy is not transferred from producer to consumer because some of the energy is destroyed.
b) All of the energy is transfer from producer to consumer.
c) All of the energy is not transferred from producer to consume because some of the energy is lost as heat.
d) None of the above.10506