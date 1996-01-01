3. Energy & Cell Processes
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Which of the following events takes place in the electron transport chain?
a) The breakdown of glucose into six carbon dioxide molecules.
b) The breakdown of NADH and FADH2 to carbon dioxide.
c) Harnessing energy from high-energy electrons derived from glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.
d) Substrate-level phosphorylation.24189
- Textbook QuestionThe poison cyanide binds to an electron carrier within the electron transport chain and blocks the movement of electrons. When this happens, glycolysis and the citric acid cycle soon grind to a halt as well. Why do you think these other two stages of cellular respiration stop? (Explain your answer.) a. They run out of ATP. b. Unused O2 interferes with cellular respiration. c. They run out of NAD+ and FAD. d. Electrons are no longer available.255
- Textbook QuestionThe electron transport chain . a. is located in the matrix of the mitochondrion; b. has the electronegative carbon dioxide at its base; c. is a series of nucleotides located in the inner mitochondrial membrane; d. is a series of enzymes located in the intermembrane space; e. moves electrons from protein to protein and moves protons from the matrix into the intermembrane space290
- Textbook QuestionThe researchers who observed that magnetite was produced by bacterial cultures from the deep subsurface carried out a follow-up experiment. These biologists treated some of the cultures with a drug that poisons the enzymes involved in electron transport chains. In cultures where the drug was present, no more magnetite was produced. Does this result support or undermine their hypothesis that the bacteria in the cultures perform cellular respiration? Explain your reasoning.76
