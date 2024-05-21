Skip to main content
25. The Urinary System
The Kidneys

Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks for the following statements:


a. When the GFR decreases, the macula densa releases chemicals to______ the afferent arteriole.

b. The sympathetic nervous system______ the blood vessels supplying the kidney_____to the glomerular filtration rate.

c. The enzyme_____is released by JG cells in response to a decrease in the GFR.

d. The enzyme ______ converts angiotensin-I to angiotensin-II.

e. Generally, angiotensin-II______ systemic blood pressure while_____the GFR.

