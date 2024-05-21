25. The Urinary System
The Kidneys
In the event of a traumatic injury, which layer surrounding the kidney provides a cushioning effect due to its fatty composition?
The kidneys are surrounded by a tough, fibrous layer of tissue called the:
The cortical radiate arteries supply blood to which part of the kidney?
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
a. The kidneys are retroperitoneal and covered by three layers of connective tissue.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
b. Internally, the kidneys consist of an outer renal medulla, a middle renal pelvis, and an inner renal cortex.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. The first capillary bed of the kidneys is the peritubular capillaries, which are fed by the afferent arteriole and drained by the efferent arteriole.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
d. ADH triggers water reabsorption from the nephron loop.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
e. Obligatory water reabsorption occurs in the distal tubule and collecting system.
Fill in the blanks for the following statements:
a. When the GFR decreases, the macula densa releases chemicals to______ the afferent arteriole.
b. The sympathetic nervous system______ the blood vessels supplying the kidney_____to the glomerular filtration rate.
c. The enzyme_____is released by JG cells in response to a decrease in the GFR.
d. The enzyme ______ converts angiotensin-I to angiotensin-II.
e. Generally, angiotensin-II______ systemic blood pressure while_____the GFR.