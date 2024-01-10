15. The Special Senses
Inner Layer of the Eyeball
Inner Layer of the Eyeball
Inner Layer of the Eyeball
True or False: if false, choose the answer that corrects the statement.
Waves of light must pass through both the ganglion and pigmented cells before reaching the photoreceptors.
Which part of the neural layer continues into and becomes the optic nerve?
Different animal species differ in the relative number of rods and cones that are present in their eyes. Which of the following statements would you expect to be true about these differences?
On the image of the retina below, identify the structures located in each circle.
Which sequence best describes a normal route for the flow of tears from the eyes into the nasal cavity? a. lacrimal canaliculi, lacrimal sacs, nasolacrimal ducts; lb. acrimal ducts, lacrimal canaliculi, nasolacrimal ducts; c. nasolacrimal ducts, lacrimal canaliculi, lacrimal sacs.
