Anatomy & Physiology
Most cancers develop in epithelial tissues. Which epithelial tissue characteristic makes them prone to cancer?
Together the basal lamina and the reticular lamina make up the _____________________. The basal lamina is produced by the _________________, while the reticular lamina is produced by the ____________________.
A student scratched herself accidentally. What piece of evidence would suggest the scratch went through the epithelium (outermost layers of her skin) and reached the underlying connective tissue?
The epithelial tissue in the small intestine is specialized to absorb nutrients. Why would tight junctions be important in this function?