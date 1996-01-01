3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Binding Factors
Enzyme Binding Factors
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Binding Factors
13 videos9 questions
VIDEOS 13
PRACTICE 9
- Textbook QuestionWhich of the following correctly describe an active site? Select True or False for each statement. T/F It is the location in an enzyme where substrates bind. T/F It is the place where a molecule or ion binds to an inactive enzyme to induce a shape change to make it active. T/F It is the portion of an enzyme where chaperones bind to help enzymes fold. T/F It is the site on an enzyme where catalysis occurs.186
- Textbook QuestionYou have discovered an enzyme that appears to function only when a particular sugar accumulates. Which of the following scenarios would you predict to be responsible for activating this enzyme? a. The sugar cleaves the enzyme to form the active conformation. b. The sugar is an allosteric regulatory molecule for the enzyme. c. The sugar is a competitive inhibitor for the enzyme. d. The sugar phosphorylates the enzyme to form the active conformation250
- Textbook QuestionYour body makes NAD+ and FAD from two B vitamins, niacin and riboflavin. The Recommended Dietary Allowance is 20 mg for niacin and 1.7 mg for riboflavin. These amounts are thousands of times less than the amount of glucose your body needs each day to fuel its energy needs. Why is the daily requirement for these vitamins so small?172