Anatomy & Physiology
Imagine you are a surgeon about to perform a procedure on the liver, which is located on the right side of body just below the ribs. Relative to the navel (belly button) where would you prepare the incision?
According to anatomical position, what is the most lateral part of the body?
The left knee and the left ankle are _______________.
The right hemisphere of the brain processes signals from sensory nerves on the left side of the body. Another way to say this is that sensory neurons are located ________________ to the hemisphere of the brain that processes them.