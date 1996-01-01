3. Energy & Cell Processes
DNA Repair
- Multiple ChoiceIn a comparison between asexually reproducing bacteria and sexually reproducing multicellular eukaryotes, uncorrected errors in replication are more likely to be transmitted to subsequent generations in bacteria than in multicellular eukaryotes. Which of the following provides the best evidence-based explanation for this difference?143
- Textbook QuestionThe spontaneous loss of amino groups from adenine in DNA results in hypoxanthine, an uncommon base, opposite thymine. What combination of proteins could repair such damage? a. nuclease, DNA polymerase, DNA ligase b. telomerase, primase, DNA polymerase c. telomerase, helicase, single-strand binding protein d. DNA ligase, replication fork proteins, adenylyl cyclase462
- Textbook QuestionThe graph that follows shows the survival of four different E. coli strains after exposure to increasing doses of ultraviolet light. The wild-type strain is normal, but the other strains have a mutation in either a gene called uvrA, a gene called recA, or both. (b) What are the relative contributions of these genes to the repair of UV damage?98
- Textbook QuestionThe graph that follows shows the survival of four different E. coli strains after exposure to increasing doses of ultraviolet light. The wild-type strain is normal, but the other strains have a mutation in either a gene called uvrA, a gene called recA, or both. (a) Which strains are most sensitive to UV light? Which strains are least sensitive?54