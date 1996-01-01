7. The Skeletal System
The Pelvic Girdle
Learn with BruceGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
When comparing the pelvic and pectoral girdles, which statement is incorrect?
How does the angle of the pelvic arches differ in male and female pelvises?
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
e. The pelvic brim is the boundary between the greater and lesser pelvis.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
d. The two pubic bones articulate at the acetabulum.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. The weight of the body in the sitting position is supported by the ischial tuberosities.
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
b. The superior border of the pelvic bone is the iliac crest.