25. The Urinary System
Renal Physiology: Regulation of Glomerular Filtration
The myogenic mechanism is triggered by changes in the stretch of the afferent arteriole. This is the direct result of:
Multiple Choice
The sympathetic nervous system releases _____________, which causes constriction of the afferent and efferent arterioles.
Multiple Choice
Angiotensin-II directly increases glomerular filtration pressure by _____________ the ___________ arteriole.
Multiple Choice
Which process results in increased blood pressure in response to hormone release?
Multiple Choice
If the efferent arteriole constricts while the afferent arteriole remains unchanged, the glomerular filtration rate __________.
