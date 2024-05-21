Skip to main content
17. The Blood
Platelets: Hemostasis

Number the steps of hemostasis in order, putting 1 by the first event, 2 by the second, and so on.      


____The intrinsic/contact activation and extrinsic/tissue factor pathways produce factor Xa.      

____The clot retracts.      

____Thrombin converts fibrinogen to fibrin, and fibrin glues the plug together.      

____Platelets are activated, and the platelet plug forms.      

____Vasoconstriction and increased tissue pressure decrease blood flow through the vessel.      

____Tissue plasminogen activator activates plasmin, which degrades fibrin.      

____The common pathway produces thrombin.

