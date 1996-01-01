4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Epithelial Tissue
A nutrient in the small intestine is absorbed into the bloodstream. In doing so, it moves from being dissolved in the chyme present in the small intestine to being dissolved in the plasma of the blood. How many times did the nutrient pass through epithelial tissue when moving from the intestine to the blood?211
- Multiple ChoiceYou observe a tissue that has cells of varying heights. At first glance, it appears that the tissue has multiple cell layers, but upon closer investigation you see that all of the cells attach to the same basement membrane. What classification would you give to this epithelial tissue?17165
- Textbook QuestionIn adults, over 90% of all cancers arise in epithelium. Such cancers are called carcinomas, or adenomas (adenocarcinomas) if they arise in glandular epithelia. In fact, cancers of the skin, lung, colon, breast, and prostate are all in these categories. Why do you think this is so?16