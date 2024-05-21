Skip to main content
19. The Blood Vessels
Veins

Textbook Question

Match the following veins with the correct description.       


____Cephalic vein      

____Great saphenous vein      

____Dural sinus      

____Azygos vein      

____Hepatic portal vein      

____Splenic vein      

____Internal jugular vein      

____Brachiocephalic veins       

____Brachial vein      

____Inferior mesenteric vein


a. Drains the posterior abdominal and thoracic walls

b. Two veins merge to form the superior vena cava

c. Receives blood from the spleen and digestive organs

d. Superficial vein in the medial leg

e. Drains the brain and face

f. Drains part of the large intestine

g. Superficial vein in the lateral upper limb

h. Deep vein of the arm

i. Drains the spleen

j. Drain the brain capillaries and cerebrospinal fluid

