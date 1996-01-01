Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
29. Heredity
Genetic Disorders
Genetic Disorders
29. Heredity
Previous Topic
Next Topic
Genetic Disorders
2 videos
|
4 questions
VIDEOS
2
Previous videos for
Next videos for
09:38
Pedigrees
by Amoeba Sisters
179
1
15:09
Pedigree Analysis
by AK LECTURES
285
PRACTICE
4
Multiple Choice
Amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling are both examples of a category of genetic screening called __________.
348
Multiple Choice
The most common form of fetal testing is __________.
316
Multiple Choice
A karyotype is a complete __________.
576
Multiple Choice
Heterozygous individuals that can pass on recessive, abnormal conditions even if they do NOT express the disease are referred to as __________.
413
Previous Topic
Next Topic