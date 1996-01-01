3. Energy & Cell Processes
Types of Phosphorylation
The largest amount of ATP made by cellular respiration is created by the process of ______________, in the _____________ steps of aerobic cellular respiration.
a) Substrate-level phosphorylation; first.
b) Oxidative phosphorylation; first.
c) Oxidative phosphorylation; final.
d) Substrate-level phosphorylation; final.
- Textbook QuestionThe immediate energy source that drives ATP synthesis by ATP synthase during oxidative phosphorylation is the a. oxidation of glucose and other organic compounds. b. flow of electrons down the electron transport chain. c. H+ concentration gradient across the membrane holding ATP synthase. d. transfer of phosphate to ADP.1018