7. The Skeletal System
The Skull
True or False; if false, select the answer that best corrects the statement.
Associated bones provide a house for the brain.
If a patient has a tumor on the pituitary gland, a surgeon will often make an incision in the nose before cutting into which bone to reach the pituitary?
Damage to which bone is most likely to cause problems with hearing?
During a baseball game, the batter hit's a line drive that strikes the pitcher directly in the face breaking a bone. Among the four bones listed, which bone would you expect to be the least likely to be the bone that is broken in this situation?
If you are moving the only freely moving bone in the skull, what activity are you doing and what bone are you moving?
One of the occupational hazards of boxing is a deviated septum, where the cartilage of the septum is damaged shifted to one side. What two bones may also be involved in a deviated septum?
Which of the following bones is both classified as a facial bone and also contains a sinus?
Fill in the blanks: The two parietal bones are united at the_______suture; they meet the frontal bone at the_____ suture, the temporal bones at the______ sutures, and the occipital bone at the_____suture.
a. The four paranasal sinuses are the frontal, parietal, sphenoidal, and mandibular sinuses.
b. The cribriform plate is a component of the ethmoid bone.
" The sella turcica of the sphenoid bone houses the pituitary gland."
The styloid process of the temporal bone is a thick, posterior projection.
The most conspicuous feature of the temporal bone is the foramen magnum.
The only moveable bone in the adult skull is the:
a. maxilla
b. lacrimal bone
c. mandible
d.frontal bone
The structure(s) that divide the nasal cavity into right and left sides is/are the:
a. nasal bones.
b. perpendicular plate of the ethmoid bone
c.vomer.
d.Both a and b are correct.
e.Both b and c are correct.
The 'soft spots' in an infant's skull are known as:
a. fontanels.
b. sutures.
c. metopic joints
d.hyaline cartilage.
Examine the structure of the skull, and predict its likely functions based on its form.