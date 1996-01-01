Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
29. Heredity
Factors Affecting Gene Expression
29. Heredity
Factors Affecting Gene Expression
4:07
MyReadinessTest Video: Genotype and Phenotype (Labeled as Gene Expression in Study Area)
by Pearson
262
04:29
Gene environment interaction
by khanacademymedicine
266
Factors Affecting Gene Expression
2 questions
08:42
Epigenetics
by Amoeba Sisters
317
04:10
Epigenetics
by Armando Hasudungan
175
PRACTICE
2
Multiple Choice
In females, one of the X chromosomes is inactivated by __________.
238
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT one of the three basic levels of gene control?
112
