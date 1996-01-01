1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomical Position
Anatomical Position
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomical Position
6 videos21 questions
VIDEOS 6
PRACTICE 21
- Textbook QuestionIn (a)–(e), a directional term [e.g., distal in (a)] is followed by terms indicating different body structures or locations (e.g., the elbow/the wrist). In each case, choose the structure or organ that matches the given directional term. a. distal: the elbow/the wrist, b. lateral: the hip bone/the umbilicus, c. superior: the nose/the chin, d. anterior: the toes/the heel, e. superficial: the scalp/the skull60
- Textbook QuestionAt the clinic, Harry was told that blood would be drawn from his antecubital region. What body part was Harry asked to hold out? Later, the nurse came in and gave Harry a shot of penicillin in the area just distal to his acromial region. Did Harry take off his shirt or drop his pants to receive the injection? Before Harry left, the nurse noticed that Harry had a nasty bruise on his gluteal region. What part of his body was black and blue?36