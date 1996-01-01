2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Which of the following statements about DNA structure is true?
a) The nucleic acid strands in a DNA molecule are oriented antiparallel to each other.
b) Nucleic acids are formed through phosphodiester bonds that link complementary nucleobases together.
c) Hydrogen bonds formed between the sugar-phosphate backbones of the two DNA chains stabilize the structure.
d) The pentose sugar in DNA is ribose (containing two hydroxyl groups).21112
- Textbook QuestionEvaluate the following statements related to the synthesis of nucleic acids. Select True or False for each statement. T/F Ribonucleotides are added to the 3′ end of a DNA strand. T/F Polymerization of nucleic acids occurs by the formation of phosphodiester bonds. T/F Complementary pairing between sugars is required for copying nucleic acids. T/F Strands in a double helix are synthesized in an antiparallel orientation.294
- Textbook QuestionEnzymes that break down DNA catalyze the hydrolysis of the covalent bonds that join nucleotides together. What would happen to DNA molecules treated with these enzymes? a. The two strands of the double helix would separate. b. The phosphodiester linkages of the polynucleotide backbone would be broken. c. The pyrimidines would be separated from the deoxyribose sugars. d. All bases would be separated from the deoxyribose sugars.714
- Textbook QuestionMake a concept map (see BioSkills 12) that relates DNA's primary structure to its secondary structure. Your diagram should include deoxyribonucleotides, base-stacking interactions, purines, pyrimidines, phosphodiester linkages, DNA's primary structure, DNA's secondary structure, complementary base pairing, and antiparallel double helix.165
- Textbook QuestionDRAW IT Copy the polynucleotide strand in Figure 5.23a and label the bases G, T, C, and T, starting from the 5′ end. Assuming this is a DNA polynucleotide, now draw the complementary strand, using the same symbols for phosphates (circles), sugars (pentagons), and bases. Label the bases. Draw arrows showing the 5'→3' direction of each strand. Use the arrows to make sure the second strand is antiparallel to the first. Hint: After you draw the first strand vertically, turn the paper upside down; it is easier to draw the second strand from the 5′ toward the 3′ direction as you go from top to bottom.63
- Textbook QuestionIn the field of nanotechnology, DNA is used like Velcro to assemble tiny particles into structures that are < 0.0001 mm in size. Draw a model to illustrate how two particles (a circle and a square) could be brought together by linking them to short single-stranded DNA molecules. If the DNA sequence linked to the circle is GGATC, then provide the sequence linked to the square and identify the 5′ and 3′ ends of each strand.218