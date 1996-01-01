2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Which of the following is true of protein structure?
a) Peptide bonds are formed by hydrolysis.
b) Peptide bonds join the amine group on one amino acid with the R group of another amino acid.
c) Secondary protein structures are caused by hydrogen bonding between atoms of the peptide backbone.
d) Tertiary protein structure emerges when there is more than one polypeptide in a protein.18467
- Textbook QuestionIf a cell were to use only 10 of the 20 possible amino acids, how much effect would you expect this to have on protein diversity? Calculate and compare the number of different sequences that can be generated by randomly assembling either 10 or 20 amino acids into peptides that are five residues long.193
- Textbook QuestionWhy are proteins not considered to be a good candidate for the first living molecule? a. Their catalytic capability is not sufficient for most biological reactions. b. Their amino acid monomers were not likely present in the prebiotic soup. c. They cannot serve as a template for replication. d. They could not have polymerized from amino acid monomers under early Earth conditions.142
- Textbook QuestionMake a concept map (see BioSkills 12) that relates the four levels of protein structure and shows how they can contribute to the formation of hemoglobin. Your map should include the following boxed terms: Primary structure, Secondary structure, Tertiary structure, Quaternary structure, Amino acid sequence, R-groups, αα-helices, and ββ-pleated sheets.226