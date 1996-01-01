2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbon
Carbon
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbon
8 videos19 questions
VIDEOS 8
PRACTICE 19
- Multiple ChoiceA pharmaceutical company was forced to recall a pain reliever medication that had been linked to the fatalities of several hundred people. Analysis of the recalled drug revealed the presence of two isomers due to an asymmetrical carbon atom in the drug molecule. What can be hypothesized from this observation?132
- Textbook QuestionThe diversity of life is staggering. Yet the molecular logic of life is simple and elegant: Small molecules common to all organisms are ordered into unique macromolecules. Explain why carbon is central to this diversity of organic molecules. How do carbon skeletons, chemical groups, monomers, and polymers relate to this molecular logic of life?46